SWP Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 6,851 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of SWP Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.25. 232,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,341. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $113.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.