Syscoin (SYS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.19 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $103.67 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Get Syscoin alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,788.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.48 or 0.00625465 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00072067 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 787,025,797 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.