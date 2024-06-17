Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $172.51, but opened at $177.84. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares last traded at $174.92, with a volume of 4,671,408 shares changing hands.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.
Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.4 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.78. The company has a market cap of $907.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.
