Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.
Several research firms have weighed in on SKT. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
Shares of SKT opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. Tanger has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $29.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
