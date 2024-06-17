Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKT. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,443 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,350,000 after acquiring an additional 909,622 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after purchasing an additional 771,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 4th quarter worth about $19,141,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 649,610 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKT opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. Tanger has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

