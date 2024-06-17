Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Shares Gap Up to $2.32

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.42. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 1,304,053 shares trading hands.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGB

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,414 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 1,394,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.