TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

TEL opened at $147.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.02. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,798,000 after buying an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after buying an additional 390,723 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

