Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $470.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $470.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $698,325,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,111,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,544 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $82,700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,965,000 after purchasing an additional 151,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $389.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.02. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

