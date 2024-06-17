Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tellurian in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tellurian

Tellurian Stock Down 12.4 %

Tellurian stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.