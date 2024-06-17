Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:TEI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $5.73.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
