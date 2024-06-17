Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:TEI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

