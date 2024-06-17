Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) vs. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad 5.77% 4.93% 1.47% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -21.67% -16.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $11.58 billion 1.49 $788.25 million N/A N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $310,000.00 60.15 -$1.71 million ($0.35) -9.60

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Summary

Tenaga Nasional Berhad beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

(Get Free Report)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; operation and maintenance services on telecommunication equipment and data centres; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, technical and laboratory, consultancy, and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Gibraltar, Portugal, China, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.