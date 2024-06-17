Terra Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $373.48 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $373.48 million and $34.77 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Terra alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000538 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 769,801,764 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.