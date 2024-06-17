Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives $236.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 237,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 390,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 76,348 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $208.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $143.35 and a 12 month high of $221.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

