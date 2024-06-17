The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 384.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average is $202.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

