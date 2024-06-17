The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,382,900 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 1,520,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,761,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cannabist Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBSTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. 1,118,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,329. Cannabist has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Cannabist from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Cannabist Company Profile

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

