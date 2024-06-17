The Gap, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NYSE:GPS)

Get GAP alerts:

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAP in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GAP’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KGI Securities increased their target price on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

GAP Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:GPS opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. GAP has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of GAP by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 91,151 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of GAP by 90.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,639,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,263 shares of company stock worth $5,044,443. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

