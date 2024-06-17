The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) to Sell

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $89.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $92.13 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $95.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $15,649,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $229,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $827,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

