The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Target Price to $12.50

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAC. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.23. 186,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Macerich has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

In related news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $74,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $74,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 163,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,681 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $22,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $18,938,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1,845.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,770 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $14,609,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter worth about $7,222,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

