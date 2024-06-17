The Toro Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toro to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $96.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91. Toro has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $106.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toro

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.