The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Weir Group Price Performance

The Weir Group stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The Weir Group has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.1113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

