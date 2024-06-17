Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $497.94 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $497.94 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0756 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00042910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000791 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,584,149,349 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

