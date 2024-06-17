Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Stock Price Up 10%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 110,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 55,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical Trading Up 10.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Titan Medical had a return on equity of 857.87% and a net margin of 49.44%. Research analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.