tomiNet (TOMI) Price Tops $0.24

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. tomiNet has a total market cap of $27.94 million and $11.42 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 138,786,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,418,759 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 138,786,748.8304138 with 115,418,759.77431668 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.26319875 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $13,244,458.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

