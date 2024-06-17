TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $33.96

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.96, but opened at $34.75. TORM shares last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 110,446 shares trading hands.
TORM Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
TORM Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM
About TORM
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.
