TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $33.96

The stock had previously closed at $33.96, but opened at $34.75. TORM shares last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 110,446 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in TORM by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TORM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in TORM by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

