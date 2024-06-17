Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) versus Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Head to Head Contrast

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 259.21% 50.68% 27.87% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toro and Caravelle International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $78.47 million 0.95 $140.64 million $2.78 1.41 Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.26 $12.23 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Toro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caravelle International Group.

Toro has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Toro and Caravelle International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Toro beats Caravelle International Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro



Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Caravelle International Group



Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

