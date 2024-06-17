Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

View Our Latest Report on CURV

Torrid Stock Performance

CURV opened at $6.84 on Monday. Torrid has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $713.75 million, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.