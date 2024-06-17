Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,268,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 1,542,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,682.0 days.

Toyota Boshoku Stock Performance

Shares of TDBOF opened at $15.50 on Monday. Toyota Boshoku has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14.

About Toyota Boshoku

Toyota Boshoku Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive interior systems in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. It also engages in manufacturing and sale of automotive filters and powertrain components, and other automotive components, as well as fabric products. The company provides automobile, aircraft, and railway seats, such as executive lounge and sports seats including seat frames, round recliners, and long slide rails.

