Traders Purchase Large Volume of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,563 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 241% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,337 call options.

Shares of ALNY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.63. The stock had a trading volume of 165,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,971. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

