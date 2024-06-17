TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,700 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $16.80 on Monday, hitting $1,311.56. The stock had a trading volume of 41,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,706. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,284.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,163.09. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 100,833 shares valued at $131,249,183. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

