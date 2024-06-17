TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Up 2.8%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.44 and last traded at $146.00. 96,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 757,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average of $94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.68 and a beta of 1.94.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $324,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $280,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,173.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $324,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,876 shares of company stock worth $32,044,732 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $1,251,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1,072.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,588,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 297,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

