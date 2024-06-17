TRON Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. TRON has a total market cap of $8.38 billion and $310.84 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000743 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,275,402,013 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

