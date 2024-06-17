Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 260,833.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TROX traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $18.98. 367,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.42%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

