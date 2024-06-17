True Vision MN LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,095,000 after purchasing an additional 429,985 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 195,914 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,466.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 172,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after purchasing an additional 132,922 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 176,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,136 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $83.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $80.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.