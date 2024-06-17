True Vision MN LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,095,000 after purchasing an additional 429,985 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 195,914 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,466.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 172,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after purchasing an additional 132,922 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 176,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,136 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $83.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $80.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
