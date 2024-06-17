True Vision MN LLC Buys New Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.15.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $824.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $728.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $662.12. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $832.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

