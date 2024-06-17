True Vision MN LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 377,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 61,458 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

