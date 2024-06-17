True Vision MN LLC Invests $378,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

BATS:IFRA opened at $42.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

