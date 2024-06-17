True Vision MN LLC Invests $4.63 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.7% of True Vision MN LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $266.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $268.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

