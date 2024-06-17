True Vision MN LLC Invests $481,000 in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. True Vision MN LLC owned 0.08% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PREF opened at $18.20 on Monday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $18.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.