True Vision MN LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $118.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

