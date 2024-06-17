True Vision MN LLC Purchases Shares of 5,807 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 526,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,081,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $64.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

