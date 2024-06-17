True Vision MN LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,120 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

