True Vision MN LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

