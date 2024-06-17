True Vision MN LLC Takes $3.41 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of True Vision MN LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $94.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3002 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

