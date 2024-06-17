True Vision MN LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.24 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20.
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
