True Vision MN LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $102.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

