True Vision MN LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $27.96 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.