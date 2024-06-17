Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 126.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.65. 617,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,712. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $66,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,353 shares of company stock worth $3,280,402. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,565,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,962,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after buying an additional 44,762 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,081,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,988,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after buying an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

