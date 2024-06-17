Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 96 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,862 shares of company stock worth $8,813,019. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

AJG stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,658. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $262.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.40.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

