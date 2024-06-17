Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 137 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.86. 146,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,736. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.97 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.13 and a 200 day moving average of $209.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

