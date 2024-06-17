Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 152 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $529.56. 72,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.40. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.