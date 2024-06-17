Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 6,099 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 649,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,271,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 364,260 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,256,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18,534.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 929,887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.19. 487,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,192. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

